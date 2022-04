Scott Simon talks to Bennett Alan Weinberg, co-author with Bonnie K. Bealer, of The World of Caffeine: The Science and Culture of the World's Most Popular Drug. He says more than 90 percent of the world's population drinks significant amounts of caffeinated beverages, such as coffee, tea and sodas, on a daily basis, and that the discovery of caffeine was a revolutionary event.

Copyright 2001 NPR