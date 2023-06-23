© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Morgan County Partnership for Unmet Needs

  • Community Voices
    Churches meeting 'unmet needs' in Jacksonville | Community Voices
    Beatrice Bonner
    Becky Williams is the pastor of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and Mel Neilson is the pastor of Centenary United Methodist church. They are a part of a new initiative called The Morgan County Partnership for Unmet Needs which brings together churches in the Jacksonville community to meet the gap for those in need. The group was modeled after the Quincy Area Partnership for Unmet Needs. They spoke to Community Voices about what brought them to ministry and the process of how this new initiative will work. They also spoke about coming together with different churches and the importance of service.