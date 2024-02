Stream the latest CV-X episode, Community Voices intersects with The X from NPR Illinois. Available to stream through Feb. 24.- Vanessa Ferguson interviews Tania Harris, Illinois Symphony Orchestra guest conductor.- Randy Eccles talks with Lanny Durbin of Local Drags about the area music scene.- In memoriam for The Spinners' Henry Fambrough, Toby Keith, and Mojo Nixon.- 2024 Grammy winners.

Listen • 1:42:07