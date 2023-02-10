Search Query
Ally Perko
Community Voices
Jodi and Ally Perko working to resettle Ukrainian refugee family to Springfield | Community Voices
Randy Eccles
Jodi and Ally Perko are working to resettle a Ukrainian refugee family, the Agaievs, to Springfield through the Wecome.US organization.
Listen
•
16:30