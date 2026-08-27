UIS Visual Arts Gallery celebrates new location with faculty and alumni exhibition

The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery will open in a newly renovated space in the Public Affairs Center (PAC) this fall, marking the gallery’s first move in more than three decades.

The new location reflects UIS’ continued investment in the visual arts and strengthens the role of contemporary art within campus life.

Located in PAC 115, the new space provides a dedicated venue for exhibitions, artist talks and public programs in a central location on campus. The move places the gallery alongside other cultural programs in the Public Affairs Center, including Sangamon Auditorium, the Studio Theatre and the Center for Lincoln Studies.

The gallery will inaugurate the new space with “Constellations: Visual Arts Faculty and Alumni Exhibition” on view Aug. 31 through Oct. 1.

“Constellations” celebrates the enduring relationships between studio faculty and alumni of the UIS Visual Arts program. Each studio faculty member will present their work alongside two alumni with whom they shared sustained studio time, artistic growth and formative moments in teaching or practice. As the first exhibition presented in the new gallery, “Constellations” looks both backward and forward, highlighting the work of faculty, the trajectories of UIS alumni and the relationships that continue to shape Visual Arts at UIS.

The exhibition features work by UIS Visual Arts faculty Brytton Bjorngaard, Shane Harris and Mike Miller, as well as former gallery director Allison Lacher. It also features work by UIS Visual Arts alumni Teddy Armstrong, Brad Balster, Jer Glyph, Chrissy Hanula, Tyler Phibbs, Jeff Robinson, Darrin Simmons and Tyler Wise. “Constellations” is co-curated by UIS Visual Arts alumna Barbie LaFrance.

An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the UIS Visual Arts Gallery in PAC 115. The reception is free and open to the public.

Established in 1975, the UIS Visual Arts Gallery has long served as a primary venue for contemporary art exhibitions and programming at the university. The gallery moved to its previous home in the Health and Sciences Building in 1992, where it presented exhibitions featuring artists ranging from emerging talent to internationally recognized figures for more than three decades.

Today, the gallery provides access to contemporary art through exhibitions, artist engagements, lectures, workshops, performances and other public programs that support Visual Arts students and foster interdisciplinary learning and exchange across the university and surrounding community. Gallery exhibitions and programs are free and open to the public with support from the Illinois Arts Council.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Visitors can most easily access PAC 115 by entering through the main doors at the teardrop entrance in front of the Public Affairs Center and taking a left at the first hallway. Visitor parking is available in non-reserved spaces in Lots E and C-South. Visitors should pay for parking at the pay stations located in each lot.

For more information about this and future exhibitions, visit UIS Visual Arts Gallery website