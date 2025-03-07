Springfield receives more funding to replace lead service lines

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced $2,890,226 in funding to the City of Springfield to replace lead service lines within the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund, which provides low interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects.

The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the City of Springfield will not have to repay any of the amount awarded. This is the fourth award the City has received from Illinois EPA for the replacement of lead service lines. A total of $5,907,942 was awarded in previous fiscal years, all of which received principal forgiveness.

“Making funding available to communities working to remove and replace lead service lines is among the Illinois EPA’s highest priorities,” said Acting IEPA Director James Jennings. “This fiscal year, we have reinforced this commitment, with over $120 million prioritized for communities to continue the work of removing the threat of lead leaching into to their drinking water.”

With this latest funding, the City will replace approximately 400 lead services lines.

Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes.

Many homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents.

For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html.

In FY 2024, the Illinois EPA awarded over $13 million in Lead Service Line Replacement funding.

