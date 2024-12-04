Illinois Product Holiday Market returns to downtown Springfield

The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced the Illinois Product Holiday Market will be held on December 6, 7 and 8 at the “Y Block,” located north of the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield. The market features a wide array of Illinois products.

"The Illinois Product Holiday Market gives local entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their goods and helps them grow their business” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. “This initiative not only helps small businesses thrive but also allows shoppers a way to support local agri-businesses, fostering a stronger, more sustainable community."

Vendors will include favorites like Rolling Lawns Farm, Jon Ellis Woodworking, 17th St BBQ, MKS Meats, Ropp Jersey Cheese, Berries and Flour: Bakery and Harvest Goods, and many more. Enjoy delicious ready-to-eat food like Kurtos pierogies and polish sausage while you shop. LINK is accepted for all eligible food items at the market.

In addition to Illinois products, there will be daily giveaways. Visitors can stop by the IDOA tent to take the Illinois Product Pledge, committing to spend $10 of their weekly grocery budget on local items. Those who take the pledge will receive an Illinois Product sticker.

The Illinois Product Holiday Market offers a variety of activities at no cost, designed with families in mind. Enjoy live music throughout the event. Bring the kids to our free holiday workshop, where they can create ornaments and write letters to Santa. Children will also be able to visit Santa at the times listed below.

For those aged 21 and older, Illinois Wine will host a wine tasting experience featuring seven wineries from across the state. Admission to the wine tent is $10, which includes six tasting tickets and a special commemorative tumbler.

The market is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Wine, Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Downtown Springfield, Inc., and Sangamon Mass Transit District.

Additionally, IDOA is introducing the Illinois Product Holiday Box, featuring nine unique products from the state—making it the perfect gift for loved ones near or far this holiday season. Available at www.illinoisproductholidaybox.com, the box includes items like sea salt caramel popcorn, original roast coffee and more, all supporting local farmers and businesses. Supplies are limited.

Hours of operation for the market are as follows:





Friday, December 6 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Visit Santa from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, December 7 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visit Santa from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, December 8 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visit Santa from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For a complete list of participating vendors, visit www.illinoisproductholidaymarket.com or check out the Illinois Product Facebook page and @illinoisproducts on Instagram.