Former Illinois Ag Director Chuck Hartke has died

A longtime lawmaker and former Illinois Department of Agriculture Director has died. Charles "Chuck" Hartke died Sunday at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. He was 80.

A farmer, Hartke was the Agriculture Director from 2003 to 2008. The Department issued a statement Monday that said “his leadership, vision, and commitment to the ag community left a lasting mark on our state.”

While at the helm of the agency, Illinois created a statewide veterinary emergency response team to identify and contain animal disease outbreaks. He was also able to increase corporate sponsorship at the Illinois State Fair.

Born in Effingham, he served as a state representative in eastern Illinois starting in 1985 and became an Assistant Majority Leader.

Funeral arrangements are pending.