Real ID event scheduled for Springfield

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced his office will hold a REAL ID enrollment “pop-up” event at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The appointment-only event is part of a statewide effort encouraging residents to “Get Real” prior to the federal deadline.

Effective May 7, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security will require airline passengers to present a REAL ID to board a domestic flight or enter federal buildings such as military bases and federal courts.

“Partnering with airports like Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport allows our office to provide REAL ID services at a convenient location for frequent travelers,” Giannoulias said. “With the REAL ID deadline fast approaching, we recommend that Illinoisans start the process now to avoid future delays and headaches. It’s time to get real or get grounded.”

The REAL ID “pop-up” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport located at 1200 Capital Airport Drive, Springfield, IL 62707

Individuals interested in attending should contact mobiledmv@ilsos.gov. The event will offer REAL ID applications, driver’s license renewals and vehicle registration renewals.

Customers planning to apply for a REAL ID are encouraged to access the office’s interactive checklist to ensure they bring the correct documentation. Required documents include:

Either a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents. Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN. Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver's license or state ID.

More information is available online at ilsos.gov.

