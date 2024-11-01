Illinois State Museum reopening Nov. 4

The Illinois State Museum will reopen in Springfield on Monday, Nov. 4. The campus was closed in early August for a plumbing construction project.

The construction project is ongoing, so several exhibits will continue to be closed temporarily, including the Mary Ann MacLean Play Museum. Visit the museum’s website and Facebook page for updates. The project is expected to be completed by early March.

The museum at 502 S. Spring St. will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 5, which is a holiday for state employees.

“The Illinois State Museum belongs to everyone, and our staff is excited to welcome visitors back,” said Jenn Edginton, interim director of the Illinois State Museum. “Admission is always free, so stop in to rediscover your favorite exhibits and learn something about Illinois that’s completely new to you.”

The Illinois State Museum’s On the Road series continues, bringing museum programming into the community during the construction project. Go online for a schedule of events and an exhibit schedule.

