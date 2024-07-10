Illinois State Police investigating Sonya Massey death says body cam footage won't be released at this time

Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 2800 block of S. Hoover Ave. in Springfield early Saturday morning July 6. A 9-1-1 call had reported a prowler.

Later, Sonya Massey, 36, was shot by a deputy. She died at St. John's Hospital. The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon only said a preliminary autopsy determined she died gunshot wound.

That's all that's known regarding the case. Massey lived in the area and was reportedly shot at her home.

The sheriff's department has given no other details. The Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation.

On Wednesday, ISP issued a statement that it us closely collaborating with the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office to conduct "a timely, comprehensive and transparent investigation."

"In order to protect the integrity of the legal process and the right to a fair trial in the event charges are filed, the body worn camera video and additional information related to the incident are not being released at this time," it said.

ISP added that when appropriate, additional information, including the video, will be shared with Massey's family.

BLM Springfield Sonya Massey

Massey's obituary said she was a devoted mother. "She loved to do hair and spend time with her family. Sonya retired from J& J Gaming in Springfield."

Her funeral is set for Friday at Ruby Funeral Services, 1520 E. Washington St., Springfield. Visitation is from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with the service to follow.

Black Lives Matter Springfield announced a protest is planned Friday at 9:00 a.m. in front of the County Building on 9th St. The group is using the hashtag #StandWithSonya.