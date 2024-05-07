USPS approves changes to Springfield mail processing

A controversial plan to shift area mail sorting from Springfield to St. Louis is moving forward. The U.S. Postal Service has announced the Springfield facility will become a Local Processing Center.

In recent days, similar processing and distribution centers in Peoria and Champaign were informed they would be reorganized as part of a national plan. Mail sorting that has occurred in those areas will be done in the south suburbs of Chicago.

Springfield is currently a Processing and Distribution Center. It takes in mail from post offices and collection boxes across a large part of central Illinois. But the USPS is reorganizing the P & DCs. Springfield will instead process mail to its final destination when it arrives from the regional sorting facility.

The change means a letter mailed in Springfield to a resident of the capital city would be sent to St. Louis before being shipped back for a local mail carrier to deliver. Still, the Postal Service says it will enhance efficiency and lead to financial savings. Agency estimates place that between $700,00 to $950,000 annually. There was no timetable announced for the plan.

Local residents and government leaders have raised concerns about longer delivery times and a loss of jobs. The USPS indicated there would be no layoffs, but some jobs would be impacted, meaning an employee might have to move to remain with the agency.

Most recently, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza sent a letter to the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Mendoza pointed out her office sends checks from Springfield to various state vendors, including child care providers. She said any delays could bring hardship to those vendors.

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-Springfield) also filed a resolution to prevent the changes.

The USPS has said it will invest in upgrades at the Springfield facility as it transitions to a Local Processing Center.