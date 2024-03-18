Springfield meeting planned on postal changes

A public meeting is scheduled for residents to weigh in on a plan that would change how mail is sorted on its way to your home or business, and possibly how long it takes to arrive.

According to the Springfield mayor’s office, the U.S. Postal Service is looking to redirect Springfield packages and unprocessed mail to St. Louis. Some areas to the north of Springfield would have mail processed in Chicago’s suburbs.

This is part of a larger change by the USPS, which said it will be an improvement and save money. 58 Processing and Distribution Centers (PDC) in smaller communities are slated to be converted to Local Mail Processing Centers (LPC).

“It’s going to lead to better service and better efficiency on getting the mail,” U.S. Postal Service Spokesperson Tim Norman said.

But local officials say it would mean the removal of Springfield’s processing equipment, job losses within the community and a possible increase in delivery delays.

“There is a proposed decision to redirect Springfield’s packages and unprocessed mail volumes to the St. Louis, Missouri PDC, located over 100 miles away. This means that Springfield's mail and packages will be processed and postmarked in another state, under a different Postal District,” a statement from the Springfield Mayor’s Office said.

The public meeting is March 26 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3100 S. Dirksen Parkway.

Feedback can be given directly to the USPS through their comment portal at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-springfield-il.