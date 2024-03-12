UIS hosting an eclipse watch party

Looking for a way to view the total solar eclipse next month? The University of Illinois Springfield will host an eclipse watch party with a solar telescope. It will offer views of the sun in the partial stages before and after the eclipse, weather permitting.

The free event is open to all.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to construct pin-hole cameras for viewing. Free eclipse glasses will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing attendees to safely observe the event.

While Springfield won't witness the total eclipse, the sun is projected to be approximately 96% obscured by the moon at 2:02 p.m.

“Even with the sun 96 percent covered, it’s still very bright,” said UIS Associate Professor John Martin. “It’s still like staring into a welder’s arc just a few feet away from your face, so don’t look at the sun during the partial eclipse.”

The event will be located at the UIS Student Union north patio from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday April 8th.