ALPLM launches 8th & Jackson Society to honor benefactors

Those who include the ALPLM in their estate planning will be enrolled in the “8th & Jackson Society.” They will receive special benefits, have their names recorded in a place of honor at the museum and get a replica of the “A. Lincoln” name plate that once adorned the Lincolns’ front door.

The name was chosen to signify Lincoln's home address. According to the museum, at the time of his death, Lincoln’s only major financial asset was his Springfield home at the intersection of 8th and Jackson streets.

“People who arrange to support Lincoln’s legacy after they’re gone are helping to build a better world. They are educating children, safeguarding historic documents and telling the story of an inspirational leader,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “Those forward-thinking people deserve to be honored, and the new 8th & Jackson Society will do just that.”

A news release said recording your planned gift with the 8th & Jackson Society is the only assurance your bequest will benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Bequests arranged through other organizations may not aid the presidential library or its mission.

