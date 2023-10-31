Video of Springfield traffic stop that left Illinois State Police trooper injured is released

An Illinois State Police trooper, injured during a traffic stop last week on the south end of Springfield, remains hospitalized.

Authorities said Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green stopped Cristobal Santana, 37, of Chicago at 10:47 p.m. on Oct. 24. The stop took place in the 1600 block of Toronto Road, near the University of Illinois Springfield campus.

According to an update released today, the suspect allegedly fired at least 10 gunshots hitting Trooper Chapman-Green several times in the legs, and repeatedly striking the officer causing facial fractures, a skull fracture, and a brain bleed. The suspect fled the scene, but was taken into custody at 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Santana was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the apprehension and remains in the hospital.



“By the Grace of God, Trooper Chapman-Green survived this brutal attack,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Police officers across the state take an oath to protect the lives of Illinois citizens and too often that means facing diabolical, hateful, vicious evil that no innocent human being should ever have to face. We live in a free country, but there is no freedom without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like Trooper Chapman-Green and those standing here with me today willing to do this noble, but dangerous work.”

He faces two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm to a Police Officer, one count of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and one count Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon against Santana.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said Santana could face life in prison. He has a court appearance on Nov. 9.

Santa was also reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in the Chicago area.

