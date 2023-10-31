As weather grows colder, Springfield offers warming centers
Springfield has several designated warming centers to provide relief for those seeking shelter from the cold. These centers will be open during their regular business hours.
The following locations have been designated as warming centers:
Municipal Center East
Address: 800 E. Monroe, Springfield, IL 62701
Business Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Municipal Center West
Address: 300 S. Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701
Business Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Lincoln Library
Address: 326 S. Seventh, Springfield, IL 62701
Business Hours:
Mon-Wed: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thurs-Sat: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sun (October-April): 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Office of Community Relations
Address: 1450 Groth Street, Springfield, IL 62703
Business Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Helping Hands North
(Formerly Salvation Army Overflow Shelter)
Address: 221 N. 11th Street, Springfield, IL 62703
Overnight Shelter Hours: Daily 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Day Services Hours: Daily 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Contact: (217) 522-0048 ext. 150
Helping Hands South
Address: 1023 E. Washington, Springfield, IL 62703
Overnight Shelter Hours: Daily 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Day Services Hours: Daily 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Contact: (217) 522-0048
Contact (for ext.100): (217) 522-0048
Salvation Army Main Campus
Address: 1600 Clearlake Ave, Springfield, IL 62703
Business Hours: Mon-Fri 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Contact: (217) 525-2196
Washington Street Mission
Address: 408 N. 4th Street, Springfield, IL 62702
Business Hours:
Mon.-Fri.: 7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (coffee and pastries)
Mon.-Fri.: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (day services)
Sat.: 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. (breakfast)
Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve
Contact: 217-544-9011
St. John’s Breadline
Address: 430 N. 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62702
Breakfast Hours (Mon.-Fri.): 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch Hours (Mon.-Fri.): 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Lunch Hours (Sat.-Sun. and Holidays): 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Contact: 217-528-6098
As temperatures continue to drop, it's important to find ways to stay warm and safe during the winter season. These warming centers are dedicated to providing a reliable refuge for individuals and families who may not have access to adequate heating or shelter.
For more information or additional inquiries, please contact the Community Relations Office at 217-789-2270.