As weather grows colder, Springfield offers warming centers

Springfield has several designated warming centers to provide relief for those seeking shelter from the cold. These centers will be open during their regular business hours.

The following locations have been designated as warming centers:

Municipal Center East

Address: 800 E. Monroe, Springfield, IL 62701

Business Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Municipal Center West

Address: 300 S. Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Business Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Lincoln Library

Address: 326 S. Seventh, Springfield, IL 62701

Business Hours:

Mon-Wed: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thurs-Sat: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sun (October-April): 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Office of Community Relations

Address: 1450 Groth Street, Springfield, IL 62703

Business Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Helping Hands North

(Formerly Salvation Army Overflow Shelter)

Address: 221 N. 11th Street, Springfield, IL 62703

Overnight Shelter Hours: Daily 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Day Services Hours: Daily 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Contact: (217) 522-0048 ext. 150

Helping Hands South

Address: 1023 E. Washington, Springfield, IL 62703

Overnight Shelter Hours: Daily 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Day Services Hours: Daily 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Contact: (217) 522-0048

Contact (for ext.100): (217) 522-0048

Salvation Army Main Campus

Address: 1600 Clearlake Ave, Springfield, IL 62703

Business Hours: Mon-Fri 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Contact: (217) 525-2196

Washington Street Mission

Address: 408 N. 4th Street, Springfield, IL 62702

Business Hours:

Mon.-Fri.: 7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (coffee and pastries)

Mon.-Fri.: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (day services)

Sat.: 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. (breakfast)

Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve

Contact: 217-544-9011

St. John’s Breadline

Address: 430 N. 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62702

Breakfast Hours (Mon.-Fri.): 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch Hours (Mon.-Fri.): 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Lunch Hours (Sat.-Sun. and Holidays): 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Contact: 217-528-6098

As temperatures continue to drop, it's important to find ways to stay warm and safe during the winter season. These warming centers are dedicated to providing a reliable refuge for individuals and families who may not have access to adequate heating or shelter.

For more information or additional inquiries, please contact the Community Relations Office at 217-789-2270.