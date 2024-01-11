Springfield warming center information
With bitter cold coming this weekend, the City of Springfield is reminding residents of designated warming centers those seeking relief. These centers will be open during their regular business hours and provide a warm environment for individuals in need of respite from the harsh weather conditions.
Municipal Center East
800 E. Monroe
Springfield, IL 62701
Mon-Fri 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
Municipal Center West
300 S. Seventh Street
Springfield, IL 62701
Mon-Fri 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
Lincoln Library
326 S. Seventh
Springfield, IL 62701
Mon- Wed 10:00a.m.-8:00p.m.
Thurs-Sat 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
Sun. (October-April) 1:00pm-5:00pm
Office of Community Relations
1450 Groth Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Mon-Fri 8:00a.m.-4:30p.m.
Helping Hands
2200 Shale St
Springfield, IL 62703
Overnight Shelter daily 5:00pm to 7:00am
Warming Center 24 hours
(217) 522-0048 ext. 150
Day Services daily 8:00am to 4:00pm
Salvation Army Main Campus
1600 Clearlake Ave
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 525-2196
Mon-Fri 9:00am-4:00pm
Washington Street Mission
408 N. 4th Street
Springfield, IL 62702
217-544-9011
Mon.-Fri. 7:30am-10:30am, coffee and pastries 12:30pm-4:30pm, day services
Sat. 8:00am-10:00am breakfast
Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve
St. John’s Breadline
430 N. 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62702
217-528-6098
Mon.-Fri. 8:00am-9:00am Breakfast
Mon.-Fri. 10:30am-1:30pm Lunch
Sat.-Sun. and Holidays 10:30am-1:30pm Lunch