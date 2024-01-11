Springfield warming center information

With bitter cold coming this weekend, the City of Springfield is reminding residents of designated warming centers those seeking relief. These centers will be open during their regular business hours and provide a warm environment for individuals in need of respite from the harsh weather conditions.

Municipal Center East

800 E. Monroe

Springfield, IL 62701

Mon-Fri 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.

Municipal Center West

300 S. Seventh Street

Springfield, IL 62701

Mon-Fri 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.

Lincoln Library

326 S. Seventh

Springfield, IL 62701

Mon- Wed 10:00a.m.-8:00p.m.

Thurs-Sat 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m.

Sun. (October-April) 1:00pm-5:00pm

Office of Community Relations

1450 Groth Street

Springfield, IL 62703

Mon-Fri 8:00a.m.-4:30p.m.

Helping Hands

2200 Shale St

Springfield, IL 62703

Overnight Shelter daily 5:00pm to 7:00am

Warming Center 24 hours

(217) 522-0048 ext. 150

Day Services daily 8:00am to 4:00pm

Salvation Army Main Campus

1600 Clearlake Ave

Springfield, IL 62703

(217) 525-2196

Mon-Fri 9:00am-4:00pm

Washington Street Mission

408 N. 4th Street

Springfield, IL 62702

217-544-9011

Mon.-Fri. 7:30am-10:30am, coffee and pastries 12:30pm-4:30pm, day services

Sat. 8:00am-10:00am breakfast

Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve

St. John’s Breadline

430 N. 5th Street

Springfield, IL 62702

217-528-6098

Mon.-Fri. 8:00am-9:00am Breakfast

Mon.-Fri. 10:30am-1:30pm Lunch

Sat.-Sun. and Holidays 10:30am-1:30pm Lunch