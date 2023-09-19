New carrier to begin flights at Springfield airport

A relatively new player in the air travel industry will begin offering flights between Springfield and Florida.

Breeze Airways will fly non-stop from Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport to Orlando International and Tampa International Airports, providing local travelers service to destinations like Disney World and Universal Studios.

The company announced today it will be adding one-way flights starting at $49. The tickets to Tampa and Orlando will be available for purchase through September 25 for travel by April 30. The new routes to Orlando will open on December 1st, and the new routes to Tampa will open on December 4th.

The new route to Orlando will be fly on Mondays and Fridays, switching to Wednesdays and Saturdays on January 10, while the route to Tampa will be on Mondays and Fridays.

“Springfield will be our first airport served in Illinois, and it’s joining the network with two great nonstop routes right from the jump,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “Breeze is all about adding service to underserved markets and city pairs, and we can’t wait to give the community of Springfield some new destinations with Breeze’s added convenience, affordability, and flexibility.”

Springfield is the first airport in Illinois where Breeze will offer services.

“Breeze’s commitment to Springfield, demonstrates the confidence they have in our community to support these new routes and to grow as new opportunities become available,” said Frank Vala, Chair of the Springfield Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “We thank Breeze for providing our community convenient and direct access to these two popular Florida destinations; we look forward to great success.”

Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance Board Chairman Ed Curtis said it shows Springfield is a good location for business.

“Having robust passenger air service is one of many components needed to create a good quality of life for our citizens, and SSGA’s collaborations with partners like the Airport Authority is one of many ways we can continue to grow the economy of our community,” he said.

Breeze Airways was founded in May 2021 and focuses on affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times, according to its website. It also lists advantages as no change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure, free family seating and a la carte pricing, up to 24 months of reusable flight credit, and customized flight features on the app.

The airline serves 37 cities in 22 states. Passengers can choose from three different categories of comfort: Nice, Nicer, and Nicest. The Nicest is equipped with a recliner-style seat in a 2x2 configuration with 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special amenities such as complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcohol.

Breeze will join two other airlines serving the Springfield airport: Allegiant, which flies to Fort Myers and Punta Gorda, Florida and American, with flights to and from Chicago.

