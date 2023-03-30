Flight changes coming to the Springfield airport

Travel offerings will soon look different at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield. United Airlines has announced the end of flights between Springfield and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago starting in June.

"After careful analysis of operations and market demand, United Airlines has determined that it is necessary to adjust its route network to better align with its business objectives and improve its overall efficiency. These decisions are not made lightly, and we understand their impact on the teams in those locations and the United Ground Express community as a whole," United said in the announcement.

Similar reductions in flight schedules have been reported across the country. Reasons given include a pilot shortage, affecting primarily regional carriers. And then, there’s basic economics.

“We understand the (United) decision was really based on a lack of current demand, overall market conditions and a severe nationwide pilot shortage,” Springfield’s airport director Mark Hanna told the Illinois Times.

Springfield will continue to have service to and from O’Hare. But it will be American Airlines providing twice daily flights, starting in June. American previously announced it will cut its only flight between the airport and Dallas at that time. Hanna indicated interest in that route has been sluggish.

American last provided Springfield-Chicago service in 2011.

Allegiant also flies from Springfield to both Phoenix-Mesa and Punta Gorda, Florida.