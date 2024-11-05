Lesko leads Langfelder for Sangamon Recorder; other countywide incumbents win

The decision on the next Sangamon County Recorder hinges on mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted.

Frank Lesko, a Republican and current Springfield City Clerk, wound up ahead of Democrat Josh Langfelder by 68 votes once all precincts were counted Tuesday. But Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said there are still more than 3,500 ballots outstanding that will be processed over the next several days and the race is still too close to call.

The office keeps track of property records, including deeds, business documents and more. But the main issue in the race was whether or not it's necessary. Lesko has argued merging the office with the county clerk's would save taxpayers money and make the operation more efficient. That would require voters to approve the change.

Langfelder has been the Sangamon County Recorder since 2008.

Overall, it was a good night be an incumbent officeholder in Sangamon County. All other countywide officials won by comfortable margins.

Republican State's Attorney John Milhiser defeated Democrat Kimberly Talken. Joe Roesch, a Republican appointed as circuit clerk last fall, won a full term over Democrat Juwanda Burrage.

Auditor Andy Goleman and Coroner Jim Allmon were unopposed.

