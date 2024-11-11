Post-election panel discussion set at UIS

A post-election panel discussion featuring University of Illinois Springfield faculty will be held Thursday evening on campus.

The UIS School of Politics and International Affairs event is titled “The Election is Over. Now What?”

Panelists include Professors Matthew Geras, Isabel Skinner and Jason Pierceson from the School of Politics and International Affairs.

The event will be hosted by Jason Piscia, director of the UIS Public Affairs Reporting Program, and moderated by Jennifer Fuller, broadcast director and managing editor for Capitol News Illinois.

Prof. Skinner spoke with NPR Illinois' Sean Crawford to preview the event. Listen now.

It runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It will be held at the UIS Student Union.

The discussion will also be available via Zoom. Those interested in attending virtually can register for the link.