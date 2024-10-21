Grayson, Massey family await court decision that could allow for his release from jail

Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson remains behind bars for the death of Sonya Massey. But a court is being asked to release him while he awaits his murder trial.

Grayson, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty.

Grayson is being held in Menard County, but appeared via video during a brief Monday hearing. Judge Ryan Cadagin scheduled another status hearing for Dec. 2. It was also mentioned the Fourth District Appellate Court would likely rule about Grayson’s detention in a few weeks. When arrested, the judge refused to release him.

Grayson, who is white, shot and killed the Black woman in her home July 6 after she had called 9-1-1 to report a prowler. It has later become known that Massey, 36, was dealing with a mental health crisis and her family had warned authorities while asking them to help her.

Teresa Haley, a local civil rights activist, spoke afterward on behalf of Massey’s family. Many of them were present in court. Haley said many are disappointed the case will drag out for many more months. She said a trial might not occur for a year.

"The video speaks for itself. A blind man could see that Sean Grayson is guilty," she said. "It's definitely justice being delayed, but it's the process. We all have to go through something to get something. And we're hoping in the end to receive victory."

The case garnered national and international attention. Both President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris weighed in after the officer bodycam footage was made public. Locally, former Sangamon County Sheriff jack Campbell, who hired Grayson, was forced to resign. The county has also formed a citizens panel, known as the Massey Commission, with a stated goal of leading a process for the community to listen, learn and act.