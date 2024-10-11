© 2024 NPR Illinois
Kevin Smith Talks New Film "The 4:30 Movie" with Front Row Network

By Craig McFarland
Published October 11, 2024 at 4:07 PM CDT
Destro Films
Filmmaker Kevin Smith talks his new film "The 4:30 Movie" with Craig McFarland

Filmmaker and writer Kevin Smith recently took some time to sit down with our Associate Editor-In-Chief Craig McFarland to talk about his new film The 4:30 Movie. Kevin is one of the most prolific writers and talkers in Hollywood and we're happy to welcome him back the Network for his latest project!

During the summer of 1986, three 16-year-old buddies spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local cineplex. When one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see an R-rated film, all hilarity breaks loose as a self-important theatre manager and teenage rivalries interfere with his best-laid plans.

THE 4:30 MOVIE is available for home digital download NOW.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
