Kevin Smith Talks New Film "The 4:30 Movie" with Front Row Network

Filmmaker and writer Kevin Smith recently took some time to sit down with our Associate Editor-In-Chief Craig McFarland to talk about his new film The 4:30 Movie. Kevin is one of the most prolific writers and talkers in Hollywood and we're happy to welcome him back the Network for his latest project!

During the summer of 1986, three 16-year-old buddies spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local cineplex. When one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see an R-rated film, all hilarity breaks loose as a self-important theatre manager and teenage rivalries interfere with his best-laid plans.

THE 4:30 MOVIE is available for home digital download NOW.