Tiger from Disneynature pounces on Disney+ this Earth Day

Disneynature's newest feature film "Tiger" will be available on Disney+ starting April 22 to coincide with Earth Day. Recently, Beyond the Mouse had the opportunity to speak with several members of the creative team. First you'll hear an interview with producer Roy Conli followed by a joint interview with Director Mark Linfield and co-director Vanessa Berlowitz.

Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disneynature's “Tiger” lifts the veil on our planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. Curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy, the cubs have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers. Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, “Tiger” is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming.