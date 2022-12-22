Beyond the Mouse talks tabletop games with Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances creator Sean Fletcher

We recently had the opportunity to play the tabletop game Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances. "Become the next Master Summoner in this Disney-themed strategic battle arena game, where every choice you make determines your legacy! Recruit a fantastical battle-ready roster of Disney and Pixar heroes and villains, creating incredible combinations that provide endless replayability. Once you’ve summoned your characters to battle in the Sorcerer’s Arena, strategize their every move using their unique abilities to earn the most victory points."

This game, based off the wildly popular mobile game, is a wonderful addition to any Disney fan's table. After a brief discussion of the game, Bea and Vanessa had the opportunity to speak with the creator Sean "Fletch" Fletcher. It's a wonderful discussion that allows you to hear the passion that goes behind creating this type of game. He also breaks some news on upcoming tournaments that will be happening throughout 2023. Special thank you to The Op games for providing us with the game and the opportunity to speak to Fletch.