© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

Syndee Winters talks to the Beyond the Mouse podcast about Disney Princess The Concert!

Published October 21, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT
Syndee Winters.jpg

Syndee Winters is such a talent. We were fortunate to speak to her during the middle of the Disney Princess The Concert run. The tour will be making a stop in Peoria and St. Louis in December. Vanessa sits in to host as Syndee speaks about her experiences as Nala in "The Lion King" on Broadway. They also speak about her time in the Broadway cast of "Hamilton." This is an inspiring and fun conversation!

FEATURNG: Vanessa Ferguson, Brett Rutherford and Bea Bonner

Tags
Front Row Network Disney
Stay Connected
Related Stories