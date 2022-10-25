Syndee Winters talks to the Beyond the Mouse podcast about Disney Princess The Concert!

Syndee Winters is such a talent. We were fortunate to speak to her during the middle of the Disney Princess The Concert run. The tour will be making a stop in Peoria and St. Louis in December. Vanessa sits in to host as Syndee speaks about her experiences as Nala in "The Lion King" on Broadway. They also speak about her time in the Broadway cast of "Hamilton." This is an inspiring and fun conversation!

FEATURNG: Vanessa Ferguson, Brett Rutherford and Bea Bonner