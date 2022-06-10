Jeffrey R. Epstein talks behind the scenes of D23 on Beyond the Mouse podcast

This week we are thrilled to bring you our discussion with Jeffrey R. Epstein, Vice President of Corporate Communications for the Walt Disney Company. Jeffrey has been involved with the official Disney fan club, D23, since its inception. He is also a vital part of the team that brings D23 Expo to life in Anaheim. We speak to Jeffrey about his start with the company and D23. We also hear stories of his experiences as a Disney content creator, including as host of the official Disney Podcast, D23: Inside Disney. Of course, we had to ask for a bit of a preview of the upcoming D23 Expo 2022 in September. We think you’re really going to enjoy this one!

FEATURING: Craig McFarland, Vanessa Ferguson and Brett Rutherford