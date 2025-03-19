Funding announced for Lincoln's New Salem repairs

Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site will get some financial help to deal with various needs.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Capital Development Board announced $8 million for improvements to the popular recreated log village where young Abraham Lincoln lived for six formative years from 1831 to 1837.

According to an announcement, the funding is made possible through the Rebuild Illinois program. The funds will be used to repair up to 23 log village buildings and update the outdoor theater.

“Today’s funding announcement of $8 million in state capital funding for Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site is greatly appreciated and sorely needed,” said Gina Gillmore-Wolter, President of the New Salem Lincoln League representing volunteers committed for decades to preserving the historic legacy of the site.

Historically furnished buildings at the site include several homes, stores, and tradesmen’s shops, as well as a tavern, school, wool carding mill, a sawmill and gristmill. Scattered throughout the village are log barns and other outbuildings. There is also a visitor center and 250 seat auditorium and a 500 seat outdoor theater.

"I am proud that our work secured funding to make desperately needed repairs at the site,” said GOP Senator Steve McClure. “This is an important step toward restoring what is one of the most important historic sites in the country. People come from around the world to tour the Lincoln sites in our great state and this will help us to showcase the site where President Lincoln began his career in public service.”

“I would like to thank the Department of Natural Resources and the Capital Development Board for prioritizing funding to make desperately needed repairs,” said Republican Representative Wayne Rosenthal. “The funding provided ensures that future generations will be able to experience the place where Abraham Lincoln lived, learned, and became one of our nation’s greatest leaders.”

This funding is in addition to the nearly $3 million in improvements that have already been completed or undertaken at New Salem under the Pritzker administration, including a roof replacement and new HVAC controls at the visitor center, stairway construction between the village and the grist mill, a bridge replacement on the Mentor Graham Trail, a planned major road and bridge improvement project, and more.

“We sincerely thank Gov. Pritzker’s Administration, IDNR, CDB and the tireless commitment of champions in the Legislature Sen. Steve McClure and Rep. Wayne Rosenthal, who represent the New Salem site, for working to address the urgent infrastructure issues at this site," said Gillmore-Wolter. "We have called clearly and loudly for help, and we believe this announcement shows those calls have been heard. We need now to work with the Administration to ensure the funds can be released quickly so repairs can be made before more damage is done to the homes and buildings at New Salem. We will also work closely with Sen. McClure, Rep. Rosenthal and the Legislature on the best path forward for our legislative package to address the needs at the site today, tomorrow, and for many generations to come.”

“For decades, Illinois families have enjoyed visiting New Salem for class trips, historical demonstrations, scouting excursions, theater outings, candlelight walks, summer picnics, and more. We want to ensure visitors can continue enjoying all that New Salem has to offer for years to come," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

Concerns over site deterioration led to a package of bills being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly this spring. SB1417 would create the New Salem Preservation Commission with 13 members to develop plans for addressing repairs and improvements. That bill is on second reading.

SB1496 appropriates $5 million in state capital funds for site work and SB1861 creates an exemption from the state Procurement Code for purchases needed at New Salem. Both are awaiting committee approval.



Lincoln’s New Salem, built in the 1930s and 1940s as a Civilian Conservation Corps project, attracted 374,418 visitors in 2024 and 359,950 visitors in 2023.