Vandals damage Starved Rock State Park

Authorities are seeking information after vandals reportedly spray-painted ancient rock at Starved Rock State Park in northern Illinois. The paint may not be removable.

A social media post from park officials Wednesday indicated the act may have occurred over the weekend:

Sometimes words aren’t enough to express our disappointment in people.

Vandals recently spray painted blue and black graffiti on the face of Sandstone Point at Starved Rock State Park. Conservation police discovered the damage during the weekend.

It’s unlikely park staff will be able to remove the paint.

This one hurts. The rock at Sandstone Point has been there since glacial times, and it’s been largely undisturbed – until now.

We can’t stop vandals from ruining our scenic state parks.

We can’t shame people into being good, responsible stewards of the environment.

We can’t compel anyone to respect the time of IDNR staff and volunteers who work hard every day to protect the natural wonders found at Starved Rock and other state parks.

We can ask anyone who knows who is responsible for this act of vandalism or saw suspicious activity at Sandstone Point recently to please call the conservation police tip line at 877-2DNRLAW. Information can be provided anonymously.

And rather than share photos of the graffiti – which would only feed the vandals’ desire for attention – we’re sharing photos of the scenic beauty found at Starved Rock State Park.