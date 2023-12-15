© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wake Up! Donate $91.90+ to the Year-End Drive and receive the 2023 Murrow Mug. Support continued journalism.
First Listen logo
First Listen

Nation's high court refuses to intervene in Illinois' assault weapons law | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published December 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
First Listen logo

First Listen for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023:

- The U,S, Supreme court has rejected a request for emergency injunction against Illinois' assault weapons ban. But a full appeal of the law is expected next year.

- The NAACP state president has apologized for remarks made about the migrant crisis in Illinois.

- A financial watchdog has been named as the new president of Chicago's Civic Federation.

- The family of a woman found dead in a hotel freezer min 2017 has won a settlement.

Tags
First Listen 2023 First Listen
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories