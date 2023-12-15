Nation's high court refuses to intervene in Illinois' assault weapons law | First Listen

First Listen for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023:

- The U,S, Supreme court has rejected a request for emergency injunction against Illinois' assault weapons ban. But a full appeal of the law is expected next year.

- The NAACP state president has apologized for remarks made about the migrant crisis in Illinois.

- A financial watchdog has been named as the new president of Chicago's Civic Federation.

- The family of a woman found dead in a hotel freezer min 2017 has won a settlement.