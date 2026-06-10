An environmental working group is raising the alarm about legal nitrate contamination |First Listen
- The Environmental Working Group is asking the federal government to consider the health impacts of legal nitrate contamination
- The Illinois House congratulates the Chicago Tribune for winning a Pulitzer Prize, but a few Republicans chose to snub the newspaper
- A new report ranked Illinois 7th in the country for education
- Heavy rain on Monday caused flooding prompting a water rescue and causing a sinkhole in a parking lot on Monroe