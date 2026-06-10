© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

An environmental working group is raising the alarm about legal nitrate contamination |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published June 10, 2026 at 7:21 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The Environmental Working Group is asking the federal government to consider the health impacts of legal nitrate contamination
  • The Illinois House congratulates the Chicago Tribune for winning a Pulitzer Prize, but a few Republicans chose to snub the newspaper
  • A new report ranked Illinois 7th in the country for education
  • Heavy rain on Monday caused flooding prompting a water rescue and causing a sinkhole in a parking lot on Monroe
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Related Stories