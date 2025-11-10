© 2025 NPR Illinois
Senator Dick Durbin says a deal to end the government shutdown isn’t perfect | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 10, 2025 at 6:36 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Durbin says the government shutdown deal would reduce harm on many
  • Most Illinois teachers feel parents support them teaching about race and gender
  • UIS has announced it is expanding its Prairie Promise Financial aid program to include eligible transfer students
  • Illinois has issued a warning for those who drink raw milk
  • A public hearing planned for this week on an improvement plan for a busy Springfield intersection
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
