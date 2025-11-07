A federal judge orders ICE to clean up its Chicago processing facility | First Listen
- A federal judge orders ICE to clean up its Chicago processing facility
- A push to address a spike in recent political violence awaits Governor JB Pritzker's approval
- The Illinois Department of Corrections is working to make permanent an emergency rule for scanning prisoners' mail
- Governor Pritzker says he hasn't decided whether he will sign a bill that allows doctors to prescribe end-of-life medications for terminally ill patients