The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
A federal judge orders ICE to clean up its Chicago processing facility | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 7, 2025 at 6:27 AM CST
  • A federal judge orders ICE to clean up its Chicago processing facility
  • A push to address a spike in recent political violence awaits Governor JB Pritzker's approval
  • The Illinois Department of Corrections is working to make permanent an emergency rule for scanning prisoners' mail
  • Governor Pritzker says he hasn't decided whether he will sign a bill that allows doctors to prescribe end-of-life medications for terminally ill patients
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
