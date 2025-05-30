A Democratic leader hopes Illinois will grant a former Chicago gang boss release | First Listen
- President Trump commuted former Chicago gang boss Larry Hoover's sentence but it's unclear what the state of Illinois will do
- Illinois lawmakers have passed a bill that could create more requirements for safe gun storage
- Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski wants to know more about the agreement between Nippon and how it could affect Granite City steelworkers
- Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias advising of a text scam threatening to suspend vehicle registration and driving privileges