A Democratic leader hopes Illinois will grant a former Chicago gang boss release | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 30, 2025 at 7:55 AM CDT
  • President Trump commuted former Chicago gang boss Larry Hoover's sentence but it's unclear what the state of Illinois will do
  • Illinois lawmakers have passed a bill that could create more requirements for safe gun storage
  • Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski wants to know more about the agreement between Nippon and how it could affect Granite City steelworkers
  • Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias advising of a text scam threatening to suspend vehicle registration and driving privileges
