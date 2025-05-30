Reisch Charities: Brewing Tradition, Giving Back

Reisch Brewing Co. was a brewery established in Springfield, Illinois, by Franz Sales Reisch in 1849 after immigrating from Germany. The business closed permanently in 1966. In 2018, a group of breweriana collectors and beer can enthusiasts founded Reisch Charities. In 2019, the group revived the Reisch Gold Top Beer brand using the original recipe brewed by George Reisch. Today, all proceeds from beer sales go to Springfield charities. Roy Mayfield and Vince Salvo, board members of Reisch Charities, spoke to Community Voices about the history and legacy of the Reisch family, the process of bringing the brand back, and the importance of preserving local history. Find out more about Reisch Charities here.