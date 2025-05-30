© 2025 NPR Illinois
Reisch Charities: Brewing Tradition, Giving Back

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published May 30, 2025 at 9:33 AM CDT
Reisch Pavilion sign at the Illinois State Fair.
Resich Charities Facebook page.
Reisch Pavilion sign at the Illinois State Fair.

Reisch Brewing Co. was a brewery established in Springfield, Illinois, by Franz Sales Reisch in 1849 after immigrating from Germany. The business closed permanently in 1966. In 2018, a group of breweriana collectors and beer can enthusiasts founded Reisch Charities. In 2019, the group revived the Reisch Gold Top Beer brand using the original recipe brewed by George Reisch. Today, all proceeds from beer sales go to Springfield charities. Roy Mayfield and Vince Salvo, board members of Reisch Charities, spoke to Community Voices about the history and legacy of the Reisch family, the process of bringing the brand back, and the importance of preserving local history. Find out more about Reisch Charities here.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
