© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ring-a-ling! Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for holiday season

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published December 3, 2024 at 4:01 PM CST
Board member Michael Thomas posing with a red kettle and a Salvation Army sign.
Salvation Army
Board member Michael Thomas rings bells in person and online with the virtual kettle program.

A staple of the holiday season, the Salvation Army’s red kettles are stationed at the entrance of numerous stores, but the organization is seeking more volunteers to draw attention to those kettles by ringing bells. Salvation Army Envoy Jeff Eddy and board member Michael Thomas spoke to Community Voices and explained how people can volunteer and how donations are distributed in Springfield.

For more information visit the Salvation Army Springfield IL & Sangamon County Facebook page at facebook.com/saspringfield
Tags
Arts & Life nonprofit
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories