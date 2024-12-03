Ring-a-ling! Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for holiday season

A staple of the holiday season, the Salvation Army’s red kettles are stationed at the entrance of numerous stores, but the organization is seeking more volunteers to draw attention to those kettles by ringing bells. Salvation Army Envoy Jeff Eddy and board member Michael Thomas spoke to Community Voices and explained how people can volunteer and how donations are distributed in Springfield.

For more information visit the Salvation Army Springfield IL & Sangamon County Facebook page at facebook.com/saspringfield