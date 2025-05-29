Governor Pritzker says he won't approve a budget with tax increases | First Listen
- Illinois' governor says the upcoming budget will be a lean one
- An Illinois House committee approves a measure allowing doctors to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients
- Republican U.S. Congressman Ray LaHood says he'll announce soon whether he'll run for Senate
- The state of Illinois has launched a survey on high speed passenger trains
- Missouri has halted abortions
- One of the most famous former gang leaders receives a pardon from President Trump
- A Decatur businessman who co-founded K's Merchandise has died