Governor Pritzker says he won't approve a budget with tax increases | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 29, 2025 at 6:31 AM CDT
  • Illinois' governor says the upcoming budget will be a lean one
  • An Illinois House committee approves a measure allowing doctors to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients
  • Republican U.S. Congressman Ray LaHood says he'll announce soon whether he'll run for Senate
  • The state of Illinois has launched a survey on high speed passenger trains
  • Missouri has halted abortions
  • One of the most famous former gang leaders receives a pardon from President Trump
  • A Decatur businessman who co-founded K's Merchandise has died
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
