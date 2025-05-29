© 2025 NPR Illinois
Theatre in the Park prepares for summer season

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published May 29, 2025 at 4:01 PM CDT
The cast of Disney's Moana Jr. rehearses on the Theatre in the Park stage.
Jill Gum
The cast of Disney's Moana Jr. rehearses on the Theatre in the Park stage.

This summer Theatre in the Park (TIP) in New Salem near Petersburg will offer an eclectic season for audiences who enjoy outdoor theatre. TIP board member Heather Southwell spoke to Community Voices about the season’s offerings which range from children’s programming to Shakespeare to musical comedy.

The season includes:

“Disney’s Moana Jr.,” June 12-15

“An Evening with Mrs. Lincoln,” June 27 and 28.

“Twelfth Night,” July 10-13

Ken Bradbury’s “Camp Sunshine”, Aug. 1-3 and 8-9

“Mama Won’t Fly” by Jones Hope Wooten, Aug 14-17

 

For more information visit: https://www.theatreinthepark.net/
