The Rural Energy for America Program facing challenges from the Trump Administration | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 31, 2025 at 7:53 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Farmers who have invested in the Rural Energy for America Program are waiting for funds
  • Museums and libraries across the state cold be hurt by the Trump Administration cuts to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services
  • A Chicago law firm targeted by a punishing executive order from President Trump is fighting back in federal court
  • Illinois Democratic lawmakers are trying to keep young teens out of juvenile detention
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
