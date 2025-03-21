Congresswoman Mary Miller supportive of a shut down of the Department of Education | First Listen
- Congresswoman Mary Miller called Thursday, the day the President signed the executive order to shut down the Department of Education, as historic
- Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski says she's heartbroken to hear the violence has resumed in Gaza
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin defends his move to help bring a vote on federal government funding to a vote
- UIS' non-tenure staff union reaches a tentative contract with administrators