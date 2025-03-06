© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Illinois lawmakers educating themselves about the potential impact of Medicaid cuts | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 6, 2025 at 7:28 AM CST
  • Illinois is assessing what proposed federal cuts in Medicaid will mean for Illinois
  • The Illinois Department of Agriculture is calling a recent federal funding cut a "kick in the teeth" to farmers
  • Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson testified before a hearing on the city's sanctuary city policy
  • Uncertainty around Illinois' state budget due to estimates on revenue and the cuts in federal funding
  • Lollapalooza sets dates for the music festival this year
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
