Illinois lawmakers educating themselves about the potential impact of Medicaid cuts | First Listen
- Illinois is assessing what proposed federal cuts in Medicaid will mean for Illinois
- The Illinois Department of Agriculture is calling a recent federal funding cut a "kick in the teeth" to farmers
- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson testified before a hearing on the city's sanctuary city policy
- Uncertainty around Illinois' state budget due to estimates on revenue and the cuts in federal funding
- Lollapalooza sets dates for the music festival this year