Senator Turner pushing legislation in response to the shooting death of Sonya Massey | First Listen
- State Senator Doris Turner proposing bills to address recall and reviews of psychological fitness of potential officers
- Illinois to offer more than 5,000 additional tuition-paid preschool slots
- Governor J.B. Pritzker says he's trying to convince leaders in Canada and Mexico to spare Illinois from tariff retaliation
- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will testify before Congress next month as part of the GOP-probe into sanctuary cities
- Bankers and retailers both see a silver lining in a recent federal court ruling regarding credit and debit card swipe fees
- Northwestern University facing an investigation from the Department of Education for widespread anti-Semitic harassment