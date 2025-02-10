© 2025 NPR Illinois
Senator Turner pushing legislation in response to the shooting death of Sonya Massey | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 10, 2025 at 7:15 AM CST
  • State Senator Doris Turner proposing bills to address recall and reviews of psychological fitness of potential officers
  • Illinois to offer more than 5,000 additional tuition-paid preschool slots
  • Governor J.B. Pritzker says he's trying to convince leaders in Canada and Mexico to spare Illinois from tariff retaliation
  • Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will testify before Congress next month as part of the GOP-probe into sanctuary cities
  • Bankers and retailers both see a silver lining in a recent federal court ruling regarding credit and debit card swipe fees
  • Northwestern University facing an investigation from the Department of Education for widespread anti-Semitic harassment
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
