Activists say President Trump is endangering the trans community and other top stories| First Listen
- President Trump has signed multiple executive orders taking aim at trans people
- Some immigrant parents whose kids attend Chicago Public Schools are not taking their kids class
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is directing the state not to hire anyone convicted of crimes connected to the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6
- Illinois lawmakers are trying to once again rein in he cost of prescription medication
- A proposal to raise the rate Ameren can charge natural gas customers
- Illinois has announced more educational opportunities for state police officers