© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Activists say President Trump is endangering the trans community and other top stories| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 3, 2025 at 7:10 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • President Trump has signed multiple executive orders taking aim at trans people
  • Some immigrant parents whose kids attend Chicago Public Schools are not taking their kids class
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is directing the state not to hire anyone convicted of crimes connected to the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6
  • Illinois lawmakers are trying to once again rein in he cost of prescription medication
  • A proposal to raise the rate Ameren can charge natural gas customers
  • Illinois has announced more educational opportunities for state police officers
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories