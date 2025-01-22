© 2025 NPR Illinois
Heartland Housed says $3 million is needed to create housing for the unhoused | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 22, 2025 at 6:26 AM CST
  • Funding to create housing for Sangamon County's unhoused falls short
  • Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says his city will not be assisting with any ICE raids
  • Illinoisans among those President Donald Trump pardoned in connection with the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined other attorneys general in suing the President over his executive order to end birthright citizenship
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
