Some lawmakers frustrated Congress is facing a government shutdown

Congress is approaching a deadline to pass a bill to fund the government before a possible shutdown this weekend.

Congressman Eric Sorensen says he's frustrated it's taken lawmakers so long to come up with a plan to fund the government into the new year, but the Quad Cities Democrat says there are several parts of the stop-gap budget bill he supports -- including several measures to support Illinois farmers. He supports a plan to allow for a higher blend of ethanol in gasoline -- year round.

Sorensen represents much of west central and northwestern Illinois. The funding bill must be passed this weekend to avoid a government shutdown heading into the holidays.