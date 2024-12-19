© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some lawmakers frustrated Congress is facing a government shutdown

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Eric Stock
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:02 AM CST
Michelle Eccles

Congress is approaching a deadline to pass a bill to fund the government before a possible shutdown this weekend.

Congressman Eric Sorensen says he's frustrated it's taken lawmakers so long to come up with a plan to fund the government into the new year, but the Quad Cities Democrat says there are several parts of the stop-gap budget bill he supports -- including several measures to support Illinois farmers. He supports a plan to allow for a higher blend of ethanol in gasoline -- year round.

Sorensen represents much of west central and northwestern Illinois. The funding bill must be passed this weekend to avoid a government shutdown heading into the holidays.
Tags
News Eric Sorensencongress
Eric Stock
Eric Stock is WGLT (Bloomington-Normal public radio) News Director.
See stories by Eric Stock
Related Stories