Miller says she will vote against debt limit deal

Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller (D-15) says she will vote against an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. That bipartisan deal was reached over the weekend between the Biden Administration and House leadership.

"I will vote NO on increasing the debt on our children and grandchildren by $4 trillion because this deal does not contain anywhere near the CUTS and policy changes we need in order to stop Joe Biden's war on the American people. This deal does not repeal Biden's "Green Bad Deal" attack on American energy or reinstate the Trump Administration energy independence policies we passed in the Limit, Save, Grow Act," Miller said in a statement released to media.

The Limit, Save, Grow Act is a Republican-led effort approved in the House last month that would save the federal government money, according to the Congressional Budget Office. But the CBO also estimates it would increase the number of uninsured people and raise costs for states. The Act limits discretionary spending and increases the debt ceiling into 2024.

"This new deal adds $4 trillion in debt and relies upon Joe Biden's empty promises that he will not hire additional IRS agents this year and expects us to trust him that he will approve energy permits more quickly. I do not trust Joe Biden, and the language in this bill gives him the ability to break every major promise he made in this deal." she said.

"For example, the deal's "pay as you go" spending restriction gives Biden unlimited power to waive the spending restriction and says his waiver cannot be challenged in court. I urge my colleagues to vote no and stick to the policy accomplishments we achieved in the Limit, Save, Grow Act!"

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen estimates the country could default June 5 if an agreement is not in place. "We now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government’s obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5," she said.

