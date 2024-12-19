© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Prosecutors rest their case in former House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 19, 2024 at 6:19 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • More than 50 witnesses and several weeks later, the prosecution wraps up its case in Michael Madigan's corruption trial
  • Congress is approaching a deadline to pass a bill to fund the government before this weekend
  • A new Illinois law will protect consumers from surprise automatic renewal charges starting Jan. 1
  • Illinois Republic Mike Bost will serve another two-year term as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs
  • Landmarks Illinois awards $34,000 to nine preservation projects
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
