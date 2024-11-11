© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Son of former House Speaker Michael Madigan surfaces on secret FBI recordings | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 11, 2024 at 8:15 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Son of former House Speaker Michael Madigan surfaces on secret FBI recording
  • A federal judge in Southern Illinois on Friday found a controversial law banning semi-automatic firearms unconstitutional
  • Newly re-elected Congressman Eric Sorenson wants to get a new Farm Bill done during the lame duck session
  • Education officials in Illinois say they are developing a plan to boost student math scores across the state
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
