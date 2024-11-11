Son of former House Speaker Michael Madigan surfaces on secret FBI recordings | First Listen
- Son of former House Speaker Michael Madigan surfaces on secret FBI recording
- A federal judge in Southern Illinois on Friday found a controversial law banning semi-automatic firearms unconstitutional
- Newly re-elected Congressman Eric Sorenson wants to get a new Farm Bill done during the lame duck session
- Education officials in Illinois say they are developing a plan to boost student math scores across the state