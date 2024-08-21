Michelle Obama's mother remembered as an inspiring woman at the DNC | First Listen
- The Obamas remember Michelle Obama's mother as a woman that stood for the traits similar to the ones instilled in Kamala Harris
- Two groups holding a three-day event in Chicago to talk about the root causes of the conflict in Chicago
- Governor JB Pritzker floating the possibility of hosting another DNC
- Adam Kinzinger will speak at the DNC on Thursday night
- Some journalists concerned about limited space for journalists a the United Center
- City of Peoria looking to restrict homeless encampments
- UAW preparing to file a complaint against car maker Stellantis