Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).

Michelle Obama's mother remembered as an inspiring woman at the DNC | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 21, 2024 at 7:57 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The Obamas remember Michelle Obama's mother as a woman that stood for the traits similar to the ones instilled in Kamala Harris
  • Two groups holding a three-day event in Chicago to talk about the root causes of the conflict in Chicago
  • Governor JB Pritzker floating the possibility of hosting another DNC
  • Adam Kinzinger will speak at the DNC on Thursday night
  • Some journalists concerned about limited space for journalists a the United Center
  • City of Peoria looking to restrict homeless encampments
  • UAW preparing to file a complaint against car maker Stellantis
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
